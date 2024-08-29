Flagler Beach city leaders to pass new ordinance setting strict limit on building heights

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The city of Flagler Beach is in the process of putting a building height ordinance in place.

There is already a 35-foot limit in place, but it comes with some exceptions, which the city wants to eliminate.

City Manager Dale Martin explains the city’s charter already says buildings can’t stand taller than 35-feet, but there are some provisions when it comes to design and public spaces on top, which is how the Margaritaville Compass Hotel was able to pass.

“The problem with that project was that it became a rooftop deck on top of a third story, which created a fourth story, which exceeded the limits allowed for in the city’s ordinances,” Martin said.

While nothing can be done to stop what’s already coming, the city wants to make sure a project of that size doesn’t happen again.

The new ordinance would make it clear that no new construction can stand taller than 35-feet, with no exceptions.

Martin wants to make it clear that this does not mean no more growth for the area. Instead, he said it will just have to match what’s already there.

“You got the hotel, the beach renourishment, reconstruction of the pier, and there’s other projects that the city commission is looking at, so the face of downtown Flagler Beach is going to change over the course of the next 18- months,” Martin said.

The ordinance goes before the city commission for a second reading in September.

