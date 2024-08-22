Flagler County mom involved with fight between students at school bus stop, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman is out on bond after deputies said she was arrested for getting in a fight with students at a school bus stop.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The fight happened last week in Bunnell.
Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Kathryn Stephanopoulos on Monday.
Watch: Police: 15-year-old charged with murder of man who was trying to sell AirPods
The bus stop brawl was captured on a cell phone camera.
Stephanopoulos said she went to the bus stop after her daughter said she planned to fight another student when they got off the bus.
Watch: Madeline Soto case: Police have no plans to charge Jennifer Soto, sources say
One of the children was also arrested on a felony battery charge.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group