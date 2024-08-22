Flagler County mom involved with fight between students at school bus stop, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman is out on bond after deputies said she was arrested for getting in a fight with students at a school bus stop.

The fight happened last week in Bunnell.

Deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Kathryn Stephanopoulos on Monday.

The bus stop brawl was captured on a cell phone camera.

Stephanopoulos said she went to the bus stop after her daughter said she planned to fight another student when they got off the bus.

One of the children was also arrested on a felony battery charge.

