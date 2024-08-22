Police: 15-year-old charged with murder of man who was trying to sell AirPods

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police say they have made an arrest in a deadly shooting.

Investigators have charged Dra’shawn Williams, 15, with first degree murder.

Police said the July 20 shooting happened along West 3rd Street near Pomegranate Avenue.

Investigators said Brandon Leo, 22, traveled to a residence and was waiting in his truck in the driveway to sell a pair of headphones.

Police said at least two people, who Leo did not know, approached his truck, and when Leo tried to back out of the driveway to leave, someone shot him.

Officers who responded to the scene found Leo shot inside his truck, which was partially submerged in a retention pond along 3rd Street. They said the vehicle was still in reverse when it ended up there.

Sanford Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Williams on Wednesday. They said the teenager was already in custody on an unrelated charge.

