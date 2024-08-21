Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A waterspout formed over Lake Jesup near Sanford on Wednesday afternoon as an unstable afternoon brought scatted thunderstorms to Central Florida, chief meteorologist Tom Terry said.

“These waterspouts are formed the way traditional tornadoes are -- from a mesocyclone (a rotating storm), but instead, (they form) from a locally unstable and humid environment,” he said. “They’re typically short-lived and relatively weak but can cause damage.”

They’re also one of the most common types of tornado/waterspouts that we see annually in Florida, Terry said.

Waterspout over Lake Jesup A waterspout was sighted over Lake Jesup near Sanford on Wednesday afternoon as an unstable afternoon brings scatted thunderstorms. Photo by Jayson Rivera. (Jayson Rivera)

“There’s a stalled front nearby and this will keep our rain coverage elevated through the weekend,” he said.

Water spout over Lake Jesup Water spout over Lake Jesup. Photo by Brooke Asby. (Brooke Asby)

