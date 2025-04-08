, Fla. — Crews in Marion County responded to a massive barn fire Tuesday that killed 21 horses.

The fire broke out around 3:38 a.m. in the 6000 block of Northwest 118th Street in Reddick.

When crews arrived, the 10,000-square-foot single-story barn was fully involved in flames.

Photos: 21 horses die in overnight barn fire in Marion County

0 of 8 Firefighters: 21 horses die in overnight barn fire in Marion County Firefighters: 21 horses die in overnight barn fire in Marion County Firefighters: 21 horses die in overnight barn fire in Marion County Firefighters: 21 horses die in overnight barn fire in Marion County Firefighters: 21 horses die in overnight barn fire in Marion County Firefighters: 21 horses die in overnight barn fire in Marion County Firefighters: 21 horses die in overnight barn fire in Marion County

Officials said the horses were trapped inside of the barn and the flaming roof had collapsed on them.

The fire was out by 5:13 a.m. but dispute the efforts of dozens of firefighters the animals were unable to be rescued.

Officials said the State of Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigators and Marion County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group