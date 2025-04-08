Sheriff Chitwood greets accused scammer as she arrives in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A woman accused of scamming an Orange County resident out of $52,000 is now in custody.

Demetria Latimer was arrested near Detroit after investigators said she sold a fake excavator on Facebook Marketplace.

Detectives tracked her down and recovered the victim’s money, and they believe she may have scammed others too.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood greeted Latimer as she arrived at the airport.

“Any day another scammer is locked up is a good day,” Chitwood said.

See more in the video above.

