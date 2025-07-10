2 arrested after teen shot in head in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police have arrested a man and a juvenile after a 17-year-old was shot in the head Monday night.

Police say the teenaged victim was able to talk and describe what happened despite the head wound. Police said he told them he and a friend were riding in a vehicle in the Sunrise Village neighborhood when two people threatened them with a gun.

The victim said those same people approached him later as he was walking home, when one of them shot him.

Witnesses helped identify the suspects as Gavin Neal, 20, and a 17-year-old. They were quickly arrested and the gun used was recovered.

They were charged with attempted murder.

