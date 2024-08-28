Man arrested after dangerous police chase with stolen Ferrari, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said a man has been arrested after a dangerous pursuit in a stolen Ferrari.

Officials released new video Wednesday that shows the supercar flying through red lights in Palm Coast.

Deputies said a Rhode Island teenager stole the car days earlier when he robbed a home at gunpoint.

He then attempted to hide it behind a Palm Coast home.

Deputies said Jonathan Costa, 19, was later found inside the home and was arrested.

They say he and a 17-year-old boy are also suspects in an armed home invasion in Rhode Island.

