Deputies search for persons of interest in Lake County kidnapping

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two persons of interest in the kidnapping of an woman.

The Sheriff’s Office said the kidnapping happened in the Okahumpka area around 9 p.m. Aug. 20.

Deputies said the victim was found in a rural area where she was staying.

Read: Today: Family of boy killed in Seminole County apartment fire to address smoke alarms lawsuit

LCSO said the victim was able to get away after fighting off the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Z. Williams at 352-343-9500 or Crimeline.

There is currently a reward of up to $1,000.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group