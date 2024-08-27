Today: Family of boy killed in Seminole County apartment fire to address smoke alarms lawsuit

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of a boy who died in an apartment fire in Altamonte Springs will discuss a lawsuit they have filed in connection to his death.

Ramon Thomas, 11, died when fire ripped through Goldelm at Charter Pointe apartments off Ballard Street on April 3.

Fire officials said more than a dozen units were damaged by the 3-alarm blaze.

PREVIOUS: Child dies after fire rips through Altamonte Springs apartment complex

A law firm representing the boy’s family said the child was sleeping when the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Deadly apartment fire Fire officials said a child died in the Altamonte Springs fire early Wednesday. (Seminole County Fire Department)

The lawsuit, filed Monday, alleges that the apartment complex did not have working smoke alarms, which left the family with no warning of the fire inside their unit.

Thomas’ siblings reportedly suffered smoke inhalation from the fire, but survived.

PREVIOUS: ‘Get out of your house!’: Body camera video shows officers rush to help during deadly apartment fire

The Osborne & Francis Law Firm is representing the family and plans to speak Tuesday about the lawsuit.

Channel 9 will be at the 11 a.m. news conference in Orlando.

Be sure to monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for an update on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group