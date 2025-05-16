Orlando Dreamers field stadium site pitches beyond preferred I-Drive spot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Orlando Dreamers have their preferred site for a proposed MLB stadium, but that hasn’t stopped others from pitching alternative locations.

Currently, the group leading the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida is targeting 35 acres of Orange County-owned land north of the Aquatica water park for a 45,000-seat stadium, near SeaWorld and the Orange County Convention Center.

Jim Schnorf, the Dreamers’ co-founder and chief administrative officer, said the group has been pitched other sites but views the site off International Drive as ideal.

