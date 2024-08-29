‘I’m fixin’ to kill her’: Central Florida woman charged in death of boyfriend’s 9-year-old daughter

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the death of a nine-year-old girl.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

34-year-old Tyshael Martin was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect for the June 17 death of her boyfriend’s daughter, identified as Jamaria Sessions.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, their investigation began just before 5 a.m. on June 17th after deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Harbar Oaks Drive in Montverde reporting an unresponsive child who was already cold to the touch.

READ: Girl, 6, left on hot bus at Oviedo daycare

Emergency medical responders arrived and pronounced Sessions dead at the scene. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, they noted the girl was naked with a “significant” number of bruises, puncture wounds, burns, and bite marks covering her body.

A preliminary investigation by the Medical Examiner at the scene determined the injuries to sessions were signs of physical abuse.

READ: 4 dead, 10 hurt after van from Florida crashes in Texas

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators later found video footage from the home’s security system that showed Martin commanding the family’s 103-pound rottweiler to attack Sessions two days earlier as Martin held the dog’s leash.

Deputies say the video goes on to show Martin repeatedly kicking, hitting, and shaking the motionless child while apparently saying, “I’m fixin’ to kill her.”

READ: Boar’s Head listeria outbreak kills 9, sickens 57

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned through other interviews, videos, and text messages that Sessions was regularly being punished with prolonged “wall sits,” being made to run in place with her arms raised, and being struck with various objects, as well as being kicked, punched, and pinched.

Investigators say an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s office, completed on Tuesday, determined Sessions’ cause of death to be a homicide due to complications from multiple blunt injuries to her head, body, and extremities, in addition to burns on her right foot

Tyshael Martin was then arrested and booked into the Lake County jail on murder and child abuse charges. She remains there on no bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group