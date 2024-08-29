4 dead, 10 hurt after van from Florida crashes in Texas

WISE COUNTY, Tx. — An investigation is underway after a van that left from Florida crashed in Texas.

Officials said four adults died and 10 others were hurt in the crash.

It happened Wednesday in Wise County, Texas, northwest of Fort Worth.

Watch: Development chances increase as tropical waves move through Atlantic

Investigators say the van veered off a road and rolled over, hitting a tree.

Several people were thrown out of the van.

Read: CDC issues warning over ‘sloth fever,’ 2 cases reported in Orange County

“Out of those 14 occupants only one person was wearing their seatbelt, which that person was able to walk away from the crash,” said Sgt. Tony de la Cerda with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

So far, investigators have not said exactly where in Florida the van was coming from.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group