‘It was survival mode’: Survivor of attempted kidnapping at Orlando Walmart shares her story

ORLANDO, Fla. — Veronica Jones recalled the moment 54-year-old Juan Perez put a knife to her throat in broad daylight.

She told a Channel 9 crew that she had just finished grocery shopping at her local Walmart when Perez approached her from behind and attacked her on Monday.

“Once he put the knife up. Then, it was survival mode. I just needed to get away from him,” said Jones.

According to Orlando police, officers received the call for the incident around 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart on South Goldenrod Road and Market Place Drive.

A police report shows a bystander intervened as Perez tried to shove Jones into a car trunk.

When that good Samaritan approached, Perez ran off.

“There were other people that didn’t stop, but she did. And she was with me the whole time,” said Jones, who thanked that bystander Wednesday.

While Perez fled the scene of the crime, police quickly made an arrest just one day later.

Police charged Perez with attempted kidnapping, robbery with a deadly weapon, battery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

FDLE records show Perez has a lengthy criminal history dating back to at least 2000.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Perez was on probation from an earlier kidnapping charge when he attacked Jones.

He was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the attack due to that probation.

GPS data from the ankle monitor helped police build the case against Perez, according to an arrest affidavit.

During Perez’s first appearance Wednesday, a judge granted him bond on only two of the four charges against him.

His next court case is scheduled for Sept. 10.

