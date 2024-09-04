Orlando police arrest man accused of threatening woman with a knife, robbing her

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after an armed robbery and attempted kidnapping outside a local Walmart, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said 54-year-old Juan Perez is accused of stealing a woman’s purse and threatening her with a knife on Monday.

Orlando police officers received a call for the incident around 4:30 p.m. at the Walmart on South Goldenrod Road and Market Place Drive.

Surveillance video led police to see the suspect pacing the parking lot before approaching the woman.

Investigators said that after Perez threatened the woman, he forced her into the trunk of her car and tried to flee with her bag.

The police department said a bystander stepped in to help the woman.

Police identified Perez on Tuesday, who now faces charges of attempted kidnapping, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and battery.

According to a news release, Perez was on federal probation for a previous kidnapping charge.

