Police: Drunken, speeding driver hits, kills 2-year-old riding tricycle in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. — Tavares Police Department said a 19-year-old man is accused of hitting and killing a 2-year-old child in Lake County on Monday night.

Officers said they responded to a call around 7 p.m. in Tavares.

Investigators said Joshua Aidan Montero is facing DUI manslaughter charges.

Montero was speeding in his truck when the car hit a child riding a blue tricycle, Offices said.

The arrest report said the child’s parents yelled at the car to slow down.

Investigators said based on the blood marks on the roadway the truck dragged the child and tricycle a few feet before the car came to a stop.

Officers said Montero was still on scene and had a strong smell of alcohol when he spoke and red, glassy eyes.

Officers said the child was pronounced dead at Advent Health Waterman Hospital.

