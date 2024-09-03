FHP: Man dies after crashing truck into canal in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man died early Tuesday in an overnight crash near Port Orange.

It happened just after midnight along Tomoka Farms Road.

Troopers responded and determined the crash involved a truck that crashed near Halifax Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said the driver of the Ford F-350 pickup was traveling southbound, approaching Halifax Drive, when his truck ran off a curve in the roadway.

FHP said the pickup overturned and landed in a canal, ejecting the driver in the process.

According to a press release, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said he died at the crash site.

While FHP did not release his name, they said he was a Port Orange resident, age 43.

The crash remains under investigation.









