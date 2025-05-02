Florida executes veteran who killed his girlfriend and her three children in 1998

RAIFORD, Fla. — The state of Florida executed a U.S. Army veteran who killed his girlfriend and her three children with a shotgun.

62-year-old Jeffrey Hutchinson was executed Thursday night at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

He was convicted of the 1998 murders in 2001 and claimed he was innocent.

He said the US government conspired against him to silence him for his activism on gulf war illnesses to veterans.

