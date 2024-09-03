Orlando considers buying 2 properties for new 24/7 homeless shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando said Monday that it is considering purchasing a pair of adjoining properties in the Westfield neighborhood to build a new homeless shelter.

The city said that it has the opportunity to buy the properties on West Washington Street between North Texas and Coburn avenues for a new “open access shelter,” which would be open 24/7 and provide housing to 250 people.

The facility would also provide other services, including access to employment opportunities and support for substance abuse and mental health.

The city said that it is entering a short-term lease with the option to buy the facility on or before September 2025.

“The goal is to complete this work earlier, with an anticipated acquisition in the spring of 2025,” the city said on its website.

It said that one of the properties, which costs $6 million, housed a private charter school that recently closed and is thus almost “move-in ready.”

The city said that adding a commercial kitchen, restrooms, showers, laundry facilities and furnishings would cost an additional $2 million.

It said that there is an adjacent parking lot available for $1.5 million, bringing the potential total price to $7.5 million.

The city said that it seeks the public’s input prior to purchasing the properties.

The first public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center at 710 S. Tampa Ave.

See maps of the properties below, and check back for updates to this developing story on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

