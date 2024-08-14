City of Orlando, Orange County eye possible joint homeless shelter location

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando and Orange County could team up to address homelessness.

That possibility is coming, as local governments face a looming deadline. House bill 1365 takes effect October 1st.

The law bans local governments from allowing public camping and beginning in January, any resident or business can sue their local government for violating the law.

So far, Orange County has committed an additional $10 million to address homelessness this year, but a plan for those extra funds has not been announced yet.

However, during a county commission meeting Tuesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings discussed the pressing need to increase shelter capacity in Orange County as a response to the new state law.

He also stated that City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer approached him last Thursday to discuss a possible joint shelter.

“Mayor Dyer came to me and mentioned that the City of Orlando is desirous of partnering with the county on investing in a potential location that could provide additional shelter capacity,” said Demings on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, both the city and the county failed to provide any new information about the location they are eyeing for a new shelter.

“Mayor Dyer and Mayor Demings spoke at a high level about the need to support the growing population of those experiencing homelessness and the need for additional shelter beds in our region. This is not a matter expected to come before any of the boards, in which they jointly sit,” said a city spokesperson.

While the possible shelter is expected to be in the city limits, sources could not confirm to Channel 9 the district where the shelter could be located.

Meanwhile, advocates continued to express the dire need to establish open-access shelters that can accommodate anyone who needs a safe place to sleep.

Data from a recent census known as the Point in Time Count shows at least 1,094 shelter beds are needed across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

759 beds are needed in Orange County alone according to the Homeless Service Network.

It comes as the number of people experiencing homelessness has skyrocketed.

“This January, we found that the number of people experiencing homelessness across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties increased by 23%. More concerning, though, is that the number of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness – those for whom there is no space in our emergency shelters – increased 86%,” said Martha Are, CEO of the nonprofit Homeless Services Network.

Are told Channel 9 Wednesday that the region hasn’t added new shelter capacity in approximately a decade.

“Nobody wants to see more people sleeping on the streets. It’s not good for any neighborhood,” said Are, “We’re looking for all jurisdictions to step up and collaborate.”

