Which 3 Florida airports rank among the worst in TSA experiences?

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’ve recently taken a trip, you know how troublesome some U.S. airports can be.

A recent Upgraded Points study revealed the airports with the most and least TSA complaints – a few are in Florida.

Orlando International Airport was ranked third with the most TSA complaints overall, with about 5.6 complaints for every 100,000 passengers.

This puts the airport, among four others, in the “high-stress zone.” Newark Liberty International Airport had the highest number of TSA complaints at 6.83 complaints per 100,000 passengers.

Palm Beach International Airport had the second-most TSA complaints, with 5.78 complaints per 100,000 passengers.

Southwest Florida International Airport was ranked fourth with 5.5 complaints per 100,000 passengers.

PBI and RSW also received some of the top TSA complaints just in 2023.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport finished the list with 5.38 complaints.

These airports had the fewest TSA complaints overall:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Chicago Midway International Airport

These airports performed the best in 2023:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport:

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas Love Field

Chicago Midway International Airport

Harry Reid International Airport

The study also found that the busiest time for holiday travel was also related to the peak complaint months, specifically October through December.

