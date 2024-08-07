Breeze Airways adds another Central Florida airport to flight roster

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Breeze Airways will start service at Daytona Beach International Airport this year.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based airline will become the fourth to service the airport, with flights to four destinations. It will join Delta Air Lines, Avelo Airlines and American Airlines in servicing the region.

“We have continued to see opportunities for growth on Florida’s eastern coast, and that’s evident by this announcement of four nonstop routes from Daytona Beach,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “These great destinations will give the community more affordable, yet elevated travel options.”

