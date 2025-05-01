Florida bill to rename road after President Trump advances to DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill that would designate a four-mile stretch of road in Palm Beach County as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed the bill (HB 987), which includes a series of road designation.

The Trump designation would be placed on Southern Boulevard from Kirk Road, south of Palm Beach International Airport, to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club on South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.

The House approved the measure Wednesday. The bill also would designate part of West South Street in Orlando as “Geraldine Thompson Way,” to honor the longtime Democratic state lawmaker who died in February.

