Florida bill to rename road after President Trump advances to DeSantis

By News Service of Florida and WFTV.com News Staff
Immigration Florida FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on immigration enforcement, at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection hangar on Homestead Air Force Base, Feb. 26, 2025, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill that would designate a four-mile stretch of road in Palm Beach County as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed the bill (HB 987), which includes a series of road designation.

The Trump designation would be placed on Southern Boulevard from Kirk Road, south of Palm Beach International Airport, to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club on South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.

The House approved the measure Wednesday. The bill also would designate part of West South Street in Orlando as “Geraldine Thompson Way,” to honor the longtime Democratic state lawmaker who died in February.

