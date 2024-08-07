This airline announced a new route to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Avelo Airlines grows again at Daytona Beach, returning nonstop service to Philadelphia.

Avelo Airlines announced the return of nonstop service between Daytona Beach International Airport and Wilmington Airport in Philadelphia.

The flight starts on Nov. 7 and will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

One-way fares start at $67 from Wilmington Airport.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Daytona Beach – We’re back again with more routes for DAB! We’re excited to continue growth in Daytona Beach and bring back our nonstop route to Philadelphia.”

The airlines will now serve three nonstop routes to Daytona Beach International Airport.

