Ernesto expected to become a hurricane as it brings heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ernesto is bringing heavy rainfall to Puerto Rico on Wednesday morning.

Ernesto is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday as it makes its way past the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Ernesto is producing heavy rainfall on Wednesday, which will result in flash flooding and mudslides in Puerto Rico.

The storm system will continue to move to the north and pass Bermuda on Friday and Saturday.

Thanks to a front along the east coast of the U.S., Ernesto is forecast to recurve into the Atlantic and remain east of Florida.

The extended forecast track shows Ernesto will stay out to sea and away from the U.S.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all tropical activity in the Atlantic and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

