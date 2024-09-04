OCPS assisting families who are new to the country; do not speak English

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools cut the ribbon Wednesday on its first ever Global Family Welcome Center.

“They’ll be able to meet the staff that is available to assist them with various aspects of schooling, connect them to resources in the community,” Dr. Maria Vazquez, OCPS Superintendent, said.

It’s located at the John T. Morris Complex in Orlando.

The center will provide a centralized location for enrollment and transition services for students and their families who don’t speak English or are new to the United States.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see how a student can come to this country, learn a new language, and blossom,” Vicki-Elaine Felder, an OCPS School Board Member, said.

In 2017, following Hurricane Maria, OCPS absorbed more than 3,000 displaced students from Puerto Rico who struggled with English. Now, nearly 12% of students are second language English learners.

As a daughter of Cuban immigrants, and as a student who had to learn English herself, Dr. Vazquez knows the impact this center can have on a student’s life.

“Having a center like this, it would have opened up a world of possibilities and it would’ve helped them get acclimated much sooner,” Dr. Vazquez said.

The resources won’t stop at enrollment. Staff will provide ongoing assistance to ensure a smooth transition for students and their families.

The center is very centralized in the district. Because of the school system’s diversity, school leaders hope to expand this center to other areas in the county to serve all of those who need it.

For more information regarding the Global Family Welcome Center, you can contact staff at WelcomeCenter@ocps.net or call 407-317-3410.

