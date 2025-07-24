Man kills grandparents, shoots their neighbor in West Melbourne, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of murdering his grandparents Wednesday night.

Deputies say Jeremyah Campbell, 22, of Texas, is accused of shooting and killing George and Mary White in West Melbourne.

Deputies responded to a shooting at Washington Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

George White and a 25-year-old neighbor were both shot at the neighbor’s home, while Mary White had been shot at their home.

The neighbor suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Another neighbor said George White ran to the other home for help after seeing his wife killed. He said Campbell opened fire on his grandfather as he got inside the house. That’s when the neighbor was shot too.

Campbell was booked into the Brevard County Jail on two charges of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of shooting into an occupied residence.

No bail has been set.

The motive for the shootings has not been released.

