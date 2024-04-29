At 2 p.m.: Seminole County Sheriff to give update on deadly carjacking, kidnapping

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma is planning to give an update Monday on a deadly carjacking case.

Deputies said video shows an armed carjacking and kidnapping on Katherine Aguasvivas near Winter Springs on April 11.

Her body was found later that day in a burning vehicle at a construction site in Osceola County.

Seminole County deputies have already made several arrests in the case.

Kevin Justiniano has been arrested in Puerto Rico on unrelated drug charges.

The sheriff said cellphone location data confirmed Justiniano’s involvement in the kidnapping.

Another person of interest, Giovany Crespo Hernandez was arrested last week on drug charges.

Hernandez’s arrest came after the arrest of Jordanish Torres-Garcia, who is accused of holding De Aguasvivas at gunpoint.

Lemma is planning to give another update on the case at 2 p.m.

If you have any information about the case is ask to call Crimeline at 800)-423-TIPS (8477) or text **TIPS (8477), or call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

