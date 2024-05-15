‘Bar Rescue’ star Jon Taffer to open restaurant on Orlando’s I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new restaurant concept is headed to International Drive and, if all goes according to plan, “Bar Rescue” star Jon Taffer won’t be shouting “shut it down” anytime soon.

That’s because the newly announced eatery is Taffer’s Tavern, a full-service restaurant and bar concept founded by Taffer in 2020. A press release announced the concept will open at 9101 International Drive within Pointe Orlando, and will be the first Taffer’s Tavern in Florida.

A post to the restaurant chain’s LinkedIn page further noted the Orlando location is expected to open this winter.

