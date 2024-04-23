2nd person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Seminole County carjacking, kidnapping

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A second person of interest has been arrested after a deadly carjacking in Seminole County.

Katherine Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, was killed after she was carjacked and kidnapped on April 11 in Seminole County.

Records show Giovany Hernandez Crespo was arrested Monday on drug charges.

Read: What we know about a person of interest in a deadly Seminole County carjacking, kidnapping

According to investigators, he was the last person to speak with De Aguasvivas.

Crespo’s arrest comes after the arrest of Jordanish Torres-Garcia, who is accused of holding De Aguasvivas at gunpoint.

Read: Sheriff: Person of interest in deadly carjacking, kidnapping in custody; search underway for 2 more

Investigators are looking for two other people related to the case, but only one has been identified.

If you have any information, contact Crimeline at 800)-423-TIPS (8477) or text **TIPS (8477), or call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Read: Search for suspects continue in deadly carjacking case out of Seminole County

Channel 9 is working to gather more details on the arrest and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group