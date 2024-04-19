Seminole County sheriff gives update on deadly carjacking, kidnapping

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma is scheduled to give an update Friday afternoon on a deadly carjacking and kidnapping that happened last week.

Investigators said Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, was carjacked at gunpoint shortly before 6 p.m. April 11 at East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road near Winter Springs.

They said cellphone video showed someone in a 2002 green Acura driving behind her and hitting her car from behind.

Investigators said De Aguasvivas called her husband for help, and he told her to stop her vehicle.

They said they believe that a person who was in the Acura pointed a gun at De Aguasvivas and got into her back seat.

At gunpoint, De Aguasvivas drove through multiple counties until they reached Osceola County, where the car was found on fire.

Investigators said De Aguasvivas had traveled to Central Florida from South Florida, arriving at the Orlando area at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

They said that she had stopped at a Shell gas station to refuel her vehicle shortly before being carjacked.

Deputies said Friday that a body was later found in the burning car in Osceola County and that the vehicle matched the description of the white Dodge Durango that she was driving.

