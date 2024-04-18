Seminole County judge grants bond for Orange County deputy

SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County judge on Thursday granted bond for an Orange County deputy accused of getting involved in the investigation of a deadly carjacking and kidnapping.

Orange County Deputy Francisco Estrella was arrested Sunday on five felony charges related to wiretapping and the unlawful use of police databases.

Investigators said Estrella contacted Seminole County’s lead detective assigned to the carjacking, kidnapping and killing of Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31.

They said he used a fake name and claimed that he was an Orange County detective as well as a cousin of the victim to relay information about the case to the victim’s husband.

Officials said Estrella sent the victim’s husband a recording of a conversation that he had with investigators as well as screenshots from a law enforcement database.

Estrella’s attorney told Channel 9 on Thursday that he could walk out of jail anytime between now and Friday morning as his family is in the process of paying his $15,000 bond.

The attorney also said that Estrella must still be fit for an ankle monitor before he can leave jail.

