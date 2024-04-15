WATCH: Sheriff to give update on armed carjacking near Winter Springs that resulted in homicide

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will give an update Monday afternoon on an armed carjacking that resulted in a homicide.

Investigators said the carjacking happened shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday at East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road near Winter Springs.

Deputies said Friday that a body was later found in a burning car in Osceola County. That vehicle matched the description of the white Dodge Durango that was carjacked.

They said they are trying to identify the remains to confirm if they belong to Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, who vanished after the carjacking.

Read: ‘Completely unacceptable’: Orange County deputy arrested in Seminole County on 5 charges

Woman missing after armed carjacking believed to be dead, Seminole County sheriff says Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the woman who went missing after a carjacking is believed to be dead. (Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Investigators said De Aguasvivas was traveling from South Florida to Central Florida, arriving in the Orlando area at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said she stopped at a Shell station for gas before heading north, toward the intersection where she was carjacked.

They said cellphone video showed someone in green Acura driving behind her and hitting her car from behind.

Investigators said De Aguasvivas called her husband for help, and he told her to stop the vehicle.

Read: Deputies search for suspects in deadly carjacking out of Seminole County

Deputies said they believe that an armed person who was in the Acura pointed a gun at De Aguasvivas and got in the seat behind her.

At gunpoint, De Aguasvivas drove through multiple counties until they reached Osceola County, where the car was found on fire.

Monday’s news conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. Click here to stream it live.

Read: Woman missing after armed carjacking believed to be dead, Seminole County sheriff says

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group