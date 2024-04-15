‘Completely unacceptable’: Orange County deputy arrested in Seminole County on 5 charges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested Sunday in Seminole County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Investigators said a Seminole County deputy arrested Orange County Deputy Francisco Estrella on the following charges:

• Interception of wire, oral or electronic communication

• Disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communication

• Disclosure or use of confidential criminal justice information

• Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

• Accessing computer or electronic devices without authorization or exceeding authorization

The Sheriff’s Office said Estrella -- who was hired in September 2022 -- has been relieved of duty without pay while a criminal case is underway.

The agency said it will conduct an administrative investigation once criminal proceedings are complete. Its results will be publicly released.

“These are very serious criminal allegations,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a prepared statement. “It is completely unacceptable for any law enforcement officer to misuse the power and authority of their job. At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks.”

Channel 9 is trying to gather more details about the case and will report what it learns on Eyewitness News at 4.

