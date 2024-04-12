Woman missing after armed carjacking believed to be dead, Seminole County sheriff says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said the woman who went missing after a carjacking is believed to be dead.

In a news conference Friday, Sheriff Lemma gave the timeline of the incident and said a body was found in a car fire, which matched the vehicle in the carjacking – a white Dodge Durango.

DNA evidence will confirm if the body that deputies found in the car fire is the same woman.

Lemma said 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, who was from Homestead, traveled from South Florida to Central Florida. She reached Seminole County through downtown Orlando around 2 p.m.

Investigators said she arrived at a Shell gas station near State Road 436 and US-1792 and pumped gas.

De Aguasvias then traveled north, entered Casselberry, and reached the East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road intersection, where a cell phone video from a nearby car was captured.

Lemma said a green Acura behind De Aguasvias was “ramming” into the back of her car, so she called her husband for advice, and he told her not to stop anywhere.

Investigators suspect a person from the Acura jumped in the seat behind the driver’s seat.

The occupant of the Acura, who was wearing a black hoodie and ski mask, was holding an automatic handgun and pointed it directly at De Aguasvias, Lemma said.

From there, the suspect told her where to go at gunpoint and traveled through several counties until reaching an Osceola County construction area on Boggy Creek Road, where the truck was found on fire.

Because there was so much damage, investigators could not positively identify the person found dead in the vehicle.

Lemma also said her time in Seminole County was less than an hour, and the time from Seminole to Osceola County was about an hour and 45 minutes.

