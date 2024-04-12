Have you seen her? Woman missing after possible carjacking in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman who was possibly carjacked near Winter Springs Thursday evening.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma is scheduled to hold a news conference with an update on the case at 2 p.m. Friday from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said, around 6 p.m., a witness recorded what appeared to be a carjacking in progress at the intersection of East Lake Drive and Tuskawilla Road.

In the video, you can see a man, wearing a black hoodie and what appears to be a Halloween mask, point a gun at the driver of white Dodge Durango,

Deputies ask public to be on lookout for victim carjacked at gunpoint Deputies ask public to be on lookout for victim carjacked at gunpoint (WFTV)

The suspect, believed to be a white or Hispanic male according to deputies, then enters the car through back driver’s side door.

Investigators said a second suspect, driving a green Acura sedan, drove immediately behind the Durango.

Investigators said the Acura had an obscured license plate.

Suspect Vehicle Deputies ask public to be on lookout for victim carjacked at gunpoint (Bell, Jodie (CMG-Charlotte))

In the video, the armed suspect can be seen exiting the Acura before approaching the white truck.

Deputies have identified the woman possible victim in the Durango as Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, of Homestead, Florida.

Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvisa Possible carjacking victim (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators advise the public to be on the lookout for De Aguasvias and her Durango.

The Durango had a Florida license plate reading: KVFF22.

They said if you spot the vehicle, do not to approach it and call 911 immediately.

Victim's Car Deputies ask public to be on lookout for victim carjacked at gunpoint (Bell, Jodie (CMG-Charlotte))

