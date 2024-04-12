Goldenrod Road reopens after deadly crash in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly traffic crash in Orange County.

It happened along Goldenrod Road near Mai Tai Drive in Orlando around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol closed the southbound lanes of Goldenrod Road during their investigation.

Channel 9 had a crew near the scene of this deadly crash, which appeared to involve a motorcycle and a car.

Troopers finished clearing debris from the crash and reopened the road around 5:30 a.m.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details.

Watch Eyewitness News and monitor WFTV.com for updates to this story.





