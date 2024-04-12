Dive teams checking lakes, ponds in search for missing Mount Dora mother of 3

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Law enforcement officials in Lake County resumed search efforts Friday morning for a mother of three from Mount Dora who has been missing since November.

Lake County deputies announced Friday morning they were assisting Mount Dora police with their search for 41-year-old Nicole Baldwin.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search effort is focused on the lakes and ponds around the Loch Leven at Lancaster subdivision where Baldwin was last seen.

Police say Baldwin was last seen on Nov. 2 by her 20-year-old daughter, the night after they celebrated her birthday. She was reported missing three days later.

Dive teams from sheriff’s offices in Lake, Sumter, Marion, Seminole and Volusia Counties are assisting with the search effort.

The Groveland Fire Department and Search and Rescue of Central Florida have also responded.

According to the Mount Dora Police Department, Friday’s search wasn’t prompted by a specific tip, but rather as a “natural progression” in their “search strategy.”

Investigators said Nicole Baldwin was last seen wearing a pink nightgown and was not wearing any shoes.

Little information has been released on the case since police announced they were offering a reward for information on Baldwin’s whereabouts back in December.

Mt. Dora police are still asking anyone with information about Baldwin’s disappearance to call them at 352-735-7130.

