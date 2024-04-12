Person shot in school pickup line in Brevard County

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the pickup line of Challenger 7 Elementary in Port St. John.

Brevard deputies arrived around 1 p.m. to reports of a shooting along Balfern St. and Stillwater Ave.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a person who had suffered an accidental shooting while in the pickup line.

The shooting happened while kids were being dismissed.

WFTV has reached out to Brevard County Public Schools for comment, they said “the school was placed in a Shelter in Place for law enforcement activity in the area. The SIP caused the school to pause dismissal for the day. The SIP has been lifted. Our understanding is this happened off campus.”

This is a developing story and WFTV has a crew on the way.

