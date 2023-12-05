$5K reward being offered for information on whereabouts of missing Mt. Dora mother of 3

MT. DORA, Fla. — The Mt. Dora Police Department said Tuesday that Crimeline of Central Florida is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Mt. Dora mother of three.

Police said Nicole Baldwin, 41, was last seen Nov. 2 by her 20-year-old daughter, Alish Baldwin, the night after they celebrated her birthday. She was reported missing three days later.

“Your help is vital,” the agency said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “If you have any information, please contact us. Let’s unite as a community to bring Nicole home safely.”

Read: Investigators return to Mt. Dora home where missing mother of 3 once lived

Investigators on Monday returned to the Strathmore Circle home, where Nicole Baldwin was last seen.

They said their search was in relation to Baldwin’s disappearance but offered few specifics.

Investigators said Nicole Baldwin was last seen wearing a pink nightgown and was not wearing any shoes.

They said she has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and a tattoo of flowers that stretches from her left shoulder down to her elbow.

Read: Family, friends continue to search for missing Mount Dora mother of 3

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Mt. Dora police at 352-735-7130.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: Officials say police activity at Mount Dora home related to search for missing woman

Video: Investigators return to Mt. Dora home where missing mother of 3 once lived (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group