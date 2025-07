ORLANDO, Fla. —

AAA is activating its Tow to Go program for the holiday weekend.

Impaired drivers can get a free ride and a tow.

It starts at 6 p.m. Friday and runs through Monday morning.

The program is available to AAA members and the general public.

Just call 855-2 TOW 2 GO and they’ll tow you and your car home within a 10-mile radius.

