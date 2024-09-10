AdventHealth to open new ER in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. — Residents in and around Sanford will soon have a new facility to go to when they need urgent medical care.

AdventHealth and community leaders broke ground on a new emergency room on Tuesday.

Officials said the new ER will offer more than 13,000 square feet of space and will feature:

12 private patient rooms

Respiratory therapy

Diagnostic imaging, including CT scans, X-ray and ultrasound

A full-service laboratory

The emergency room will be located near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford.

WATCH: 4 private astronauts lift off from Florida’s Space Coast on Polaris Dawn mission

AdventHealth said this addition to its healthcare network will help to better serve Seminole County residents.

The new ER is expected to open in 2025.

AdventHealth Sanford ER groundbreaking The new emergency room is slated to open in 2025. (WFTV staff)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group