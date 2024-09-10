TODAY: SpaceX plans to launch 4 private astronauts on Polaris Dawn mission despite weather delay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida’s Space Coast is busy this morning as SpaceX prepares for the launch of its Polaris Dawn mission.

The mission has been delayed numerous times over the past two weeks.

The company announced less than an hour before the planned 3:38 a.m. liftoff Tuesday that weather was not cooperating.

READ: James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor & voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

SpaceX said it is now aiming for launch this morning at 5:23 a.m.

Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft will happen from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

READ: Tropical Storm Francine forecast to strengthen into a hurricane

Due to unfavorable weather at the launch site, now targeting 5:23 a.m. ET for Falcon 9 to launch @PolarisProgram's Polaris Dawn mission to orbit — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 10, 2024

The mission aims to send four private astronauts aboard the spacecraft to the highest Earth orbit flown since the Apollo program.

READ: Local legend laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

The crew will also attempt the first private spacewalk.

Channel 9′s Melonie Holt is on the Space Coast to cover this morning’s launch.

When it happens, you can watch the live launch on Channel 9 and by clicking right here.

Polaris Dawn crew suits up for launch and arrives at pad 39A pic.twitter.com/Fo1iwQZLnF — Polaris (@PolarisProgram) September 10, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group