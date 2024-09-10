Local legend laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, Central Florida legend, Colonel Joe Kittinger was laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
Kittinger passed away in December 2023 at the age of 94.
The Air Force veteran served in the military for 29 years.
In 1960, Kittinger set several world records for jumping from a helium balloon – 19 miles above the earth.
Kittinger accumulated over 10,000 flying hours including over 948 combat flying hours.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry, two sons, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
