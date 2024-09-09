Police: Man fatally shot during road-rage incident at Daytona Beach McDonald’s

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 30-year-old man was shot to death Sunday during a road-rage incident in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s restaurant, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police said that they were called at an unspecified time to the McDonald’s at LPGA Boulevard and Tymber Creek Road.

They said that they saw a woman performing CPR on a man who was lying on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said that another man was standing nearby and approached officers, identifying himself as the shooter.

Read: Florida high school football player collapses during game, later dies

Police said that the shooting was related to a road-rage incident that started in the restaurant’s drive-thru line.

They said that the men began to fight in the parking lot, and the shooter claimed that he was in fear for his life.

The victim, Brian Collins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read: Tropical Storm Francine forecast to strengthen into a hurricane

Police did not release the identity of the shooter.

They said that no charges have been filed at this time.

See a map of the restaurant below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group