Tropical system could become next named storm, impact Louisiana as hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become our next named storm.
Tropical Cyclone Six is moving north-northwest off the coast of Mexico and should develop into Francine on Monday.
The storm system is projected to move north through the western Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday.
Forecast models show the storm making landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana on Wednesday night.
The storm is expected to bring an increased risk of storm surges, hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding to parts of Louisiana and Texas.
A few other tropical waves moving through the Atlantic Ocean are also showing a better chance for tropical development this week.
Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all the tropical systems and provide updates on Eyewitness News.
