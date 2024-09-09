ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become our next named storm.

Tropical Cyclone Six is moving north-northwest off the coast of Mexico and should develop into Francine on Monday.

The storm system is projected to move north through the western Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday.

Watch: Orlando residents say poor drainage is leading to neighborhoods flooding during heavy rain

Forecast models show the storm making landfall as a hurricane in Louisiana on Wednesday night.

Tropical system could become next named storm, impact Louisiana as hurricane

The storm is expected to bring an increased risk of storm surges, hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding to parts of Louisiana and Texas.

Watch: Action 9: How to prepare before the storm

A few other tropical waves moving through the Atlantic Ocean are also showing a better chance for tropical development this week.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all the tropical systems and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group