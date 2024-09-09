3 students taken to hospital after Ocoee Middle School experiences AC issues

OCOEE, Fla. — Three Ocoee Middle School students were taken to a hospital Monday morning after the school experienced issues with its air-conditioning system, the Ocoee Fire Department said.

Firefighters said that the school’s AC had been out since 7 a.m.

They said that three students were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Orange County Public Schools told Channel 9 that maintenance staff has been able to get one of the chillers back up and running.

“Some areas of the campus are getting cooler,” said Michael Ollendorff, a school district spokesman. “Students will be relocated to those areas of campus and additional water breaks were provided.”

There is a contractor on campus addressing the issue, Ollendorff said.

“Students can be checked out for the day if a parent or guardian is available to pick them up,” he said.

