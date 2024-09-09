Disney reduces education benefits program for employees

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney employees will soon see big changes to their education benefits.
For years, Disney’s Aspire program fully covered college and grad school costs for hourly workers.
But now, Disney is capping reimbursements at $5,200 and dropping graduate and trade programs.
Over 8,000 cast members at Disney are currently enrolled.
The changes take effect Nov. 27.
