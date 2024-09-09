Local

Disney reduces education benefits program for employees

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney employees will soon see big changes to their education benefits.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

For years, Disney’s Aspire program fully covered college and grad school costs for hourly workers.

But now, Disney is capping reimbursements at $5,200 and dropping graduate and trade programs.

Read: DirecTV files complaint against Disney with FCC as impasse enters 2nd week

Over 8,000 cast members at Disney are currently enrolled.

The changes take effect Nov. 27.

Read: No arrests made after fight at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read