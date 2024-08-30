No arrests made after fight at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said no one was arrested after a fight inside Disney’s Magic Kingdom sparked an “active shooter rumor.”

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday near the main entrance to Magic Kingdom.

Responding deputies had received several reports from people of an “active shooter” inside of the theme park.

Read: ‘No active shooter’: Fight leads to panic at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, deputies say

Fight leads to panic at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, deputies say The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a fight occurred at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Thursday night. (WFTV)

Deputies later determined the panic was caused by popping balloons around the same time as the altercation between people inside of the family attraction.

No weapons were fired during the fight or panic thereafter, according to a report.

Read: Tropical waves moving through Atlantic show potential to develop by next week

Officials said one parkgoer involved in the fight that started the commotion asked to be taken to a hospital.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that was the only injured person they are aware of.

Deputies said no one was arrested following the fight because “both parties declined to press charges.”

Read: Boar’s Head listeria outbreak: Bugs, mold, mildew found at plant

A Disney spokesperson released the following statement Thursday evening:

“We appreciate the immediate response of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to quickly assess and clear the situation. Normal operations have resumed and the park is now closed for the evening.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group