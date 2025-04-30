Teacher accused of drinking at house party with students wants charges dismissed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County teacher will be in court Wednesday to try to get criminal charges against her dismissed.

Police said underage students had access to alcohol at a house party in January with teacher Karly Anderson.

Cocoa Beach police released video of them talking with Anderson outside the home.

Anderson says the events captured on the video do not warrant any charges.

She faces one count of disorderly conduct and one count of disorderly intoxication. Both charges are punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

